Non-oil companies in Egypt recorded a further decline in operating conditions at the start of 2024 as regional conflicts weighed on tourism activity and high prices weakened demand.

The headline purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the country fell to 48.1 from 48.5, with anything below 50.0 indicating a decline in business conditions.

The report said the rate of selling price inflation accelerated to the fastest in a year as firms looked to pass on greater input prices, which drove a weakening of order books and contractions in output and purchasing.

Business expectations worsened and were among the lowest observed in the survey's history, the report said, with firms saying high prices had continued to weaken client demand.

David Owen, senior economist at report authors S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The drop was partly due to a faster decline in order book volumes, which in turn are still being impacted by inflationary pressures.

“Input cost inflation picked up to a 12-month high, driving a sharp and accelerated increase in output prices.

“In addition, some firms signalled that the Israel-Gaza conflict and associated geopolitical tensions had a negative impact on tourism activity, which could lead to further headwinds for the non-oil economy over the next few months.

“Reflecting this, firms were also less upbeat about future activity and kept employment numbers largely unchanged.”

The fall in new work intakes was the sharpest recorded in eight months, with weakness recorded across each of the broad sectors monitored by the survey.

Both input costs and output charges rose at their sharpest rates in 12 months, driven by a marked and accelerated increase in purchasing costs.

These were often linked to ongoing import problems and currency weakness, leading to higher prices for items such as wood, iron and fuel, with businesses looked to pass on a greater share of cost burdens to their clients, leading to a much sharper increase in selling prices compared to December.

Purchasing activity also reduced in January, although this trend moved closer to stabilisation as firms showed further signs of keeping stock levels stable, while supply chains also showed additional signs of stability.

Similarly, employment numbers across the non-oil economy were broadly unchanged at the start of the year, following a slight uplift in the previous survey period, the report said.

Staff costs continued to grow as panellists reported further pressure from the rising cost of living.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

