Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) hit a negative EGP 755.688 billion in March, compared to a negative EGP 704.232 billion at the end of February, data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) revealed.

Moreover, data showed that foreign assets with the CBE and banks amounted to EGP 1.438 trillion at the end of March.

As for foreign liabilities with the central bank and banks, they totaled EGP 2.194 trillion end-March.

It is worth mentioning that Egypt’s NFAs hit a negative EGP 704.23 billion in February from a negative EGP 654.43 billion at the end of January.

