Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) hit a negative EGP 754.950 billion in May, compared to a negative EGP 745.864 billion at the end of April, data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) revealed.

Moreover, data showed that foreign assets with the CBE amounted to EGP 1.035 trillion at the end of April, and the foreign assets with banks stood at EGP 447.296 billion.

As for foreign liabilities with the central bank and banks, they totaled EGP 2.237 trillion end-May

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).