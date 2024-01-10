Egypt’s imports of mobile phones declined by 57.7% last October, recording about $235,000, compared to about $556,000 in October 2022, Al Arabiya reported, citing data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

In September, Egyptian imports of cell phones recorded nearly $326,000, down from $114.483 million in September 2021.

During the first eight months of 2023, the country’s total imports of mobile phones hit around $337 million, down from $1.230 billion in the same period of 2021.

