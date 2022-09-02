Cairo - Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, increased by 6.56% to 119.38 (initial) in June 2022 from 112.03 (final) last May.

The index of beverages jumped by 29.56% month-on-month (MoM) to 474.07 in June 2022, compared to 365.90, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics’ (CAPMAS) data.

Additionally, the index of manufacturing electric appliances reached 141.01 last June, higher by 15.54% than 122.04 in May 2022.

The index of manufacturing chemical products declined by 4.83% MoM to 99.41 in June 2022 from 104.46, while the index of basic metal industry dropped by 5.45% MoM to 67.83 from 71.74.

At the beginning of 2022, Egypt posted a 2.15% slide in the manufacturing and extractive index to 112.67 (initial) in January, compared to 115.15 (final) in December 2021.

