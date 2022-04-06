ArabFinance: Egypt's manufacturing and extractive industries index, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, declined by 2.15% to 112.67 in January 2022, from 115.15 in December 2021, according to a report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) published on April 5th.

The index of food industries grew by 1.42% to 142.65 in January from 140.65 in December, the report showed.

Meanwhile, the index of ready-made garments increased by 1.57% to 103.09 in January 2022 from 101.5 the month before.

The index of paper industries dropped 5.17% to 79.66 in January from 84 in December.

Furthermore, the index of chemicals plummeted 14.23% to 105.61 in January from 123.13 in December.

It is worth noting that the headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ (PMI), an indicator of the performance of the non-oil private sector, hit 46.5 points in March, down from 48.1 points in February, marking the highest decline since June 2020.

