Arab Finance: Egypt's manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) rose 6.56% month-on-month (MoM) to 119.38 in June 2022 from 112.03 in May, according to a report released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on August 28th.

The beverages industry index surged 29.56% MoM to 365.9 in June, while the appliances industry index rose by 15.54% to 141.01.

Meanwhile, the chemicals industry index declined by 4.83% MoM to 99.41 in June due to high inventory levels.

It is worth noting that the manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) rose 3.91% month-on-month (MoM) to 113.27 in May 2022 from 109.01 in April.