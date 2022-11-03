Egypt's manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) rose by 13.01% month-on-month (MoM) in August 2022, according to a press release by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on November 2nd.

The index recorded 116.31 last August, compared to 102.92 in July, the CAPMAS revealed.

The beverages industry index increased by 1.6% MoM to 428.34 in August, while the ready-made clothing index jumped by 23.5% to 132.03, the data highlighted.

On the other hand, the machinery and equipment index recorded 87.69, declining by 20.4% MoM in August, data showed.

