Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, recorded 96.70 in October 2023, down 3.98% month on month (MoM) from 100.71 in September, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed.

The index of chemical products rose 4.23% MoM in October to 76.56 from 73.45, while the index of wood and cork industries, excluding furniture, increased by 5.23% MoM to 33.43 from 31.77 in September.

On the other hand, the index of electronics saw a 1.73% monthly downtick in October to 110.56 from 112.51, while the index of the pharmaceutical, chemical and medicinal products slipped 2.65% MoM to 112.44 from 115.50 in September.

