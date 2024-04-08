Egypt’s annual headline urban consumer price index (CPI) inflation retreated to 33.1% in March 2024 from 36% in February, recording 221.6 points.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) highlighted that the monthly inflation rate hit 1% in March 2024, compared to 11% last February.

The CAPMAS attributed the decline in annual inflation to a decrease in the prices of the grain and bread group by (-0.3%), the vegetable group by (-3.5%), and the personal effects group by (-4.1%).

Egypt’s headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) went up to 47.60 last March from 47.10 in February.

