The Egyptian oil and gas sector successfully executed projects that cut around 1.347 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to a report presented to the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla.

The projects include 13 zero-flaring projects with a total capacity of 40 million cubic feet (MCF) of gas harnessed per day and used to power generators and furnaces, as a substitute for diesel.

Other 88 cost-efficient projects were completed to improve energy efficiency in 31 companies, which succeeded in the reduction of electricity and energy consumption.

Furthermore, El-Molla noted that the state’s efforts to incentivize citizens to convert their vehicles to using natural gas as fuel had resulted in converting 472,000 cars to using compressed natural gas as fuel.

Egypt is boosting its sustainability efforts in tandem with hosting the 2022 United Nations Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh from 6 to 18 November.

