On Monday evening, Egypt’s Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem Al-Gazzar met with Prince Khalid Bin Saud Bin Turki Al Saud, the CEO of the Saudi SFIG Group Amr Afifi, and their delegation, to showcase the investment opportunities in various fields.

Al-Gazzar said that the Egyptian state offers all kinds of support and creates a suitable environment for investment and investors in various fields, especially for Arab countries. He said that Egypt has promising opportunities to invest in various fields, especially in new cities.

The Minister of Housing showed Prince Khalid Bin Saud and his delegation many investment opportunities in the fields of tourism, hospitality, and food manufacturing, which are areas that the Saudi delegation was particularly interested in investing in. He also mentioned some of the opportunities, such as the Central Business District in the New Administrative Capital, and the Downtown Towers area in the New Alamein City.

Prince Khalid Bin Saud Bin Turki Al Saud commended the great efforts made by Egypt to develop these huge projects in record times and various fields. He stressed that he had a great interest in investing in Egypt, which has promising opportunities for investment in various fields.

