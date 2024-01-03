Reeling from the impacts of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and currency devaluations, Egypt's GDP growth will be just 2.5% this fiscal year and 3.8% in FY2024/25, well below consensus expectations, said the London-based consultancy Capital Economics in a note on Wednesday.

The country which has devalued the pound three times since early 2022, is seeking a $3 billion bailout package from the IMF and eyeing investments from Arab Gulf states. However, delays in implementing currency reforms have repeatedly held up the rescue package, while the devaluations have sent inflation soaring to nearly 35% in the year to November.

Capital Economics said: "With further currency falls on the cards, high inflation, and tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, the next couple of years are going to be hard-going and our GDP growth forecasts are well below consensus expectations,"

According to the report, Egypt's GDP growth slowed from 6.7% year-on-year in FY2021/22 to 3.8% in FY2022/23. In Q4, the slowdown worsened.

In addition, manufacturing output continued to contract in October, and is now down by 14% since the end of 2021.

"Over the remainder of this fiscal year and heading into FY2024/25, the growth outlook is pretty bleak. While we think a devaluation of the pound (which is in our central forecast) is needed for stronger medium-term growth, in the near term it will cause more pain," said James Swanston, MENA economist at the consultancy.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

