The Egyptian grain importer General Authority Supply Commodities (GASC) bought 120,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in a private deal, price assessment agency Agricensus reported on September 1st.

The amount was booked for shipment between November 1st and 10th.

GASC paid $340 per metric tons for two panamax cargoes to Swiss-based Russian wheat trader Solaris.

According to Agricensus, GASC has booked 2.85 million tons of wheat for the market year 2022/2023, including 1.56 million tons bought outside of the tender.

On September 1st, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade stated that the supply season for locally-produced wheat in Egypt ended after the collection of 4.2 million tons.

