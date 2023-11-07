The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) reported that the volume of Egypt’s foreign trade during the fiscal year 2022/2023 was about $110.407bn, consisting of $70.783bn in imports and $39.624bn in exports.

According to a recent report by the CBE, Egypt’s main trading partners were 14 countries, which accounted for 61.1% of the total trade volume, or $67.469bn. This included $42.239bn in imports and $25.229bn in exports.

The report ranked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the top trading partner of Egypt during that period, with a trade volume of $8.540bn, of which $4.992bn were imports and $3.548bn were exports. The United States came second with a trade volume of $7.606bn, of which $4.205bn were imports and $3.4bn were exports.

China was the third largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trading volume of $7.504bn, of which $6.599bn were imports and $904.8m were exports. Saudi Arabia was the fourth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $6.555bn, of which $4.941bn were imports and $1.613bn were exports.

Turkey was the fifth largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trade volume of $5.327bn, equally divided between imports and exports at $2.913bn each. Germany was the sixth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $4.654bn, of which $3.201bn were imports and $1.453bn were exports. Italy was the seventh largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $4.308bn, of which $2.101bn were imports and $2.206bn were exports.

The United Kingdom (UK) was the eighth largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trade volume of $4.226bn, of which $2.003bn were imports and $2.223bn were exports. India was the ninth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $3.484bn, of which $2.644bn were imports and $840m were exports. Spain was the tenth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $3.265bn, of which $1.086bn were imports and $2.179bn were exports.

Switzerland was the eleventh largest trading partner of Egypt, with a trading volume of $3.236bn, of which $2.054bn were imports and $1.182bn were exports. Kuwait was the twelfth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $2.983bn, of which $2.826bn were imports and $157.2m were exports. The Netherlands was the thirteenth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $2.952bn, of which $1.321bn were imports and $1.630bn were exports. France was the fourteenth largest trading partner, with a trade volume of $2.822bn, of which $1.846bn were imports and $976.4m were exports.

The CBE also stated that the trade volume with other countries amounted to $42.938bn, of which $28.543bn were imports and $14.394bn were exports.

