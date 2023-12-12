The Egyptian cabinet has issued a decision on continuing banning onion exports until March 30th, 2024, in an attempt to control markets and ensure the availability of commodities, as per a statement on December 11th.

The decision to halt the export of onions for a period of three months came into force on October 1st.

On September 20th, Egypt imposed a three-month ban on the export of onions to control their soaring prices in the Egyptian market.

