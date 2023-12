Egyptian exports to Africa rose by around 13% year on year (YoY) in the first 10 months of 2023, hitting $6 billion, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir announced.

The key Egyptian products exported to the African continent from January to October included marble, cement, polyethylene, and phosphorus fertilizers.

