Cairo – Egypt exported goods amounting to $52.10 billion in 2022, an annual rise of 19.40% from $43.60 billion in 2021, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

Non-oil exports rose by 9% year-on-year (YoY) to $35.50 billion as of 31 December 2022 from $32.60 billion, while petroleum exports hiked by 50.10% YoY to $16.60 billion from $11 billion.

The CAPMAS underlined a 152.70% leap in Egypt's exports of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to $9.90 billion during the January-December 2022 period, compared to $3.90 billion in 2021.

In 2022, the exports of ready-made clothing and gold climbed by 21.70% YoY and 46.80% YoY to $2.50 billion and $1.60 billion, respectively.

Turkey topped the list of importers of Egyptian goods in 2022 with $4 billion, followed by Spain and Italy with a value of $3.90 billion and $3.40 billion, respectively.

Imports

The African country’s imports hit $96.20 billion last year, higher by 7.80% than $89.20 billion in 2021.

Both non-oil and petroleum imports jumped by 4.40% and 35% to $82.70 billion and $13.50 billion, respectively.

China, Saudi Arabia, and the US led the importing countries from Egypt with a value of $14.80 billion, $7.90 billion, and $6.90 billion, respectively.

During September 2023, Egypt’s trade deficit increased by 10.30% YoY to $3.14 billion from $2.84 billion.

