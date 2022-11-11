Delta for Printing and Packaging (DTPP) posted a 33.22% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit after tax during the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 10th.

The company’s net profit after tax declined to EGP 11.355 million in January-September from EGP 17.004 million in the same period a year earlier.

Net sales rose to EGP 209.232 million in the nine months ended September 30th from EGP 190.293 million in the same period last year.

Delta is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the manufacture of packaging materials. The company is active in producing, manufacturing, and printing packaging and wrapping materials, especially cardboard, paper, plastic, and multi-layer materials.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).