Egypt’s current account deficit declined by 10.2% year-on-year (YoY) to $16.6 billion during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to a press release by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The improvement in the current deficit is attributed to a 53.1% YoY increase in oil and non-oil exports and the recovery in tourism revenues, the CBE said.

However, the decline in the current deficit was limited by the drop in net inflows of the capital and financial account, which tumbled to $11.8 billion in FY 2021/2022 from $23.4 billion a FY earlier.

The non-oil trade deficit increased by 13.7% YoY to $47.8 billion in FY 2021/2022.

Moreover, the CBE’s data showed a 71.4% surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) in FY 2021/2022, which reached $8.9 billion.

