PHOTO
CAIRO: Egypt's core inflation decreased to 39.5% in March from 40.26% in February, data from the central bank showed on Monday. (Reporting by Jana Choukeir in Dubai; editing by John Stonestreet)
Data provided by the central bank of Egypt
PHOTO
CAIRO: Egypt's core inflation decreased to 39.5% in March from 40.26% in February, data from the central bank showed on Monday. (Reporting by Jana Choukeir in Dubai; editing by John Stonestreet)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.