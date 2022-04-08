ArabFinance: The Egyptian Cabinet has given final approval to the draft law regarding the amendment to some provisions of the Income Tax Act issued under Law No.91 of 2005, according to a recent official statement by the Cabinet.

Moreover, the Cabinet has approved the renewal action of Law No.79 of 2016 regarding the settlement of tax disputes.

This comes in line with Article 38 of the state’s constitution, which encourages the improvement of the taxation system and the adoption of modern systems to offer an efficient and seamless experience of tax collection.

Through the amendments, the government seeks to keep up with the developments witnessed by the Egyptian economy as well as to support investors and the investment process in the capital market.

The amendments also provide an additional package of incentives to encourage investment in the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) through specialized funds.

