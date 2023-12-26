The value of Egypt’s budget deficit increased to EGP 455.88 billion in Q1-23/24 from EGP 206.77 billion in Q1-22/23.

Meanwhile, the country’s revenues grew to EGP 335.13 billion during Q1-23/24, compared to EGP 258.85 billion in the same period of the previous FY.

Egypt’s expenditures also rose to EGP 790.86 billion during the July-September 2023 period when compared with EGP 466.41 billion in Q1-22/23.

The noticeable increase in the expenditures was driven by higher debt interest expenses to EGP 477.49 billion during Q1-23/24 from EGP 216.94 billion in the same period of the previous FY.

The ministry noted that despite the widened deficit, Egypt's budget recorded a primary surplus of EGP 21.60 billion in Q1-23/24, equivalent to 0.18% of the GDP.

Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).