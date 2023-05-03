Egypt’s balance of payment (BoP) saw an overall surplus of $599.1 billion in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to a report by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on May 3rd.

On the other hand, the current account deficit fell by 77.2% to $1.8 billion in the July-December period of 2022 from $7.8 billion in H1 FY 2021/2022, the report showed.

The improvement in the current account deficit was impacted by the 28.4% decline in the trade deficit that reached $15.5 billion.

The capital and financial account registered a net inflow of $2.8 billion in the six months to December 2022.

Moreover, the net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the country increased to $5.7 billion in H1 FY 2022/2023.

As per the portfolio investments in Egypt, it realized a net outflow of $3 billion in the six-month period.

