Egypt’s balance of payment (BoF) recorded a deficit of $2.81 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, versus a surplus of $557 million in Q2 2023, Al Arabiya reported, citing a statement by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

Exports of goods and services decreased by $1.05 billion in Q3 2023 to hit $17.29 billion, and imports of goods and services rose by $1.46 billion to $20 billion, according to the ministry.

Moreover, the ministry highlighted that the government’s external debt dropped to $164.5 billion at the end of Q3 2023 from $167.7 billion in Q2 2023.

