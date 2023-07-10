Egypt’s annual inflation rate hiked to 36.8% in June 2023 from 14.7% during the same month a year earlier, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

Month-on-month (MoM), June’s registered inflation rate was higher than 32.70% in May 2023.

The report indicated that the monthly consumer price index (CPI) recorded 177.60 points during June 2023, up 2% from May.

On a separate note, the Arab Republic’s net international reserves of Egypt hit $34.80 billion at the end of June 2023.

