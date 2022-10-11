Egypt's annual headline inflation reached 15.3% in September 2022, compared to 8% in the same month of 2021, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced in a press release on October 10th.

The monthly consumer price index (CPI) recorded 133.8 points in September, marking a 1.6% increase as compared to August, the CAPMAS noted.

The CAPMAS attributed the increase in CPI to a 1.8% month-on-month (MoM) increase in meat and poultry prices, a 4.4% MoM increase in the prices of milk, cheese, and eggs, and a 6.2% MoM hike in the prices of vegetables.

The prices of the food and beverages segment rose 2.1% MoM in September, while prices of the alcoholic drinks and tobacco segment increased by 3.5% MoM.

The prices of the clothes and footwear segment edged higher by 1.3% MoM.

The housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel prices rose 0.5% MoM in September, while the prices of furniture, household equipment, and maintenance recorded a 3.4% MoM hike.

The prices of the healthcare segment rose 2.2% MoM, while the prices of the telecommunications segment inched up 0.1%.

The prices of the restaurants and hotels segment hiked 4.4% MoM, while the prices of the commodities and miscellaneous services segment increased by 2.7% MoM.

It is worth noting that Egypt's annual headline inflation recorded 15.3% in August 2022, compared to 6.4% in the same month of 2021.

