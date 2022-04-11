Cairo – Egypt's annual inflation rate jumped to 12.1% in March 2022, compared to 4.8% in the same month in 2021, according to the latest data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

On a monthly basis, the country's Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded 124.4 points in March, up 2.4% from February.

This increase is driven by higher prices of cereals and bread by 11%, meat and poultry by 7%, seafood by 6.2%, and dairy products and eggs by 5%.

Meanwhile, the prices of fruits and oil and fats climbed by 4.2% and 2.3%, respectively, last month while the prices of vegetables retreated by 2.9%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).