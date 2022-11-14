The annual core inflation in Egypt rose to 19% in October 2022, compared to 18% in September in 2022, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on November 10th.

The monthly core consumer price index (CPI) reached 3% in October, up from 1.6% in September and 2.1% in October 2021.

On November 10th, Egypt's annual headline inflation rate rose to 16.3% in October 2022, compared to 7.3% in the same month of 2021, as per data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

