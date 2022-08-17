Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Tuesday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar to discuss the latest developments concerning the housing ministry’s projects.

The meeting especially focused on the great Transfiguration Project being implemented in Sinai.

Furthermore, the president was briefed on the executive position of the latest generation of cities, including New Mansoura, Al-Alamein, as well as the development of the historic Cairo area and a series of other housing projects.

For his part, El-Gazzar explained that New Mansoura spans a distance of 15 km on the Mediterranean coast and boasts all sorts of residential neighbourhoods, houses of worship, a medical care centre, commercial and service buildings, water treatment and desalination plants, and electricity transformers.

The president then directed that the operation of the city and its services be subject to all forms of quality assurance and that it run in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

The meeting also witnessed the presentation of the latest developments in Sinai’ Transfiguration Project with all its tourism services and roads and axes leading to it.

Al-Sisi then instructed that all measures be taken to develop the region while maintaining its beauty and spiritual component and fostering the use of renewable energy.

Next up, the president reviewed the development work happening in Historic Cairo, which aims to restore the civilised face of Cairo, including the ongoing construction in the Al-Ayoun stream wall and the Maspero Triangle

Additionally, El-Gazzar presented his ministry’s efforts to carry out a project focused on providing vocational and technical training for young people in villages in cooperation with the Ministry of Expatriate Affairs within the framework of the Decent Life and Lifeboat Presidential Initiatives.

In response, the president directed that the required resources and attention be directed to these programmes in order to increase the number of its beneficiaries and foster local talents and production.

Finally, the minister went over the executive position of the North Coast city of Al-Alamein, as well as the progress in the Alexandria Mast Project, and projects within the New Administrative Capital.

