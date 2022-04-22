ArabFinance: Egypt’s Public Treasury and Mint Authority has offered EGP 10 million worth of coins with Egyptian designs in appreciation of national identity, Head of the authority Hossam Khedr stated in an emailed press release on April 21st.

Accordingly, the authority has issued EGP 1 and EGP 0.50 coins at a value of EGP 4 million to mark the 90th anniversary of EgyptAir Holding Company, in addition to untradable commemorative gold and silver coins, Khedr added.

The authority also offered EGP 6 million of EGP 1 and EGP 0.50 coins for the 150th anniversary of the National Library and Archives.

On March 30th, Khedr stated that Egypt’s reserve of coins is sufficient for a year and a half.