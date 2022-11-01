The foreign direct investment (FDI) pumped in Egyptian startups reached over $500 million in 2022, Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said in an interview with Asharq Business.

Talaat said that floating the exchange rate of the USD against the EGP will attract more investments to Egyptian startups in the last two months of 2022.

He expected an increase in foreign investments in all sectors of startups, adding that entrepreneurial investors do not focus on a certain sector.

In 2021, total funding secured by startups in the Middle East grew 15% to $2.5 billion, according to a report by Magnitt, cited by Asharq Business.

