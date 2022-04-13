ArabFinance: The Egyptian Senate has approved on April 11th the draft of the Unified Insurance Act (UIA) which tackles legislative and organizational inadequacy with regard to controlling the insurance sector, Al-Ahram Gate reported.

The act sets detailed rules organizing insurance professions and services, and reforming legislative and control systems for special insurance funds.

The Senate also approved raising minimum issued capital for insurers to EGP 250 million from EGP 150 million.

Moreover, a group of articles organizing incorporation licenses of insurance companies were approved. The new articles stipulate that licensing applications shall be considered within 30 days at most as of the date of submittal, and that any contract signed prior to licensing shall be null.