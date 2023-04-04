Trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia grew 13.5% year-on-year (YoY) to $10.3 billion in 2022, Asharq Business reported on April 3rd, citing data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egyptian exports to Saudi Arabia climbed by 11.2% YoY to $2.5 billion last year.

Moreover, Egypt’s imports from the kingdom witnessed an increase of 14.3% YoY, reaching $7.5 billion.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).