ArabFinance: The Egyptian House of Representatives has approved laws granting periodical bonuses to public sector employees and raise pensions, according to Ahram Online.

The new laws expedite bonuses for state employees and raise in military and civil pensions to be in April instead of July, Deputy Chairman of the house's Labour Force Committee Adel Abdel Fadil stated.

Laws also grant an 8% bonus for employees covered by the Civil Service Law and 15% to whom are not covered.

The new legislation is a bid to shoulder the economic impact on Egyptians resulted by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Additionally, the Egyptian parliament amended law regulating the performance of commercial agencies and commercial brokerage works.

Amendments introduced new rules and producers regulating works of real estate brokerages and setting measure for fighting money laundering.

Earlier in March, the Egyptian government decided to apply the increase in minimum wages set for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023 as of April 1st, instead of July 1st.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also approved a 13% increase in pensions, to be effective as of April 1st.