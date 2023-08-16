The volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Palestine increased by 27.6% year on year (YoY) in 2022 to $451.9 million, compared to $354.2 million, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced.

Egyptian exports to Palestine went up 28.4% YoY in 2022 to $451.5 million from $351.5 million.

Meanwhile, the North African country’s imports to Palestine were knocked down by 83.8% to $423,000 last year from $2.6 million in 2021.

Remittances of Egyptians working in Palestine hiked 40.5% YoY in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022 to $53.5 million, while remittances of Palestinians living in Egypt dropped by 97% YoY to $1.2 million.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).