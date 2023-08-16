The value of trade exchange between Egypt and Jordan rose 7.1% year on year (YoY) in 2022, hitting $980.4 million, compared to $915.8 million, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed.

Egyptian exports to Jordan saw a 2.2% YoY uptick last year to $726.5 million from $711.1 million.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s imports to Jordan surged 24% to $253.9 million last year from $204.7 million in 2021.

Remittances of Egyptians working in Jordan went up 2.4% YoY in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022 to $792.9 million, while remittances of Jordanians living in Egypt fell by 24.3% YoY to 9.6 million.

