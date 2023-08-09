Egypt Post and the Jordan Post have signed a cooperation agreement in the field of electronic postal payment services. The agreement is the conclusion of the 31st session of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee, which was held at the Prime Minister’s headquarters in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and his Jordanian counterpart Bishr Al-Khasawneh signed the agreement along with a number of other agreements in areas that target bolstering bilateral cooperation between the two parties.

From the Egyptian signed, Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, was present to sign the agreement, while Maher Abu Al-Saman, Minister of Public Works and Housing and Minister of Transport, signed it from the Jordanian side.

Sherif Farouk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Egypt Post, said that this agreement confirms the depth of the relations between Egypt and Jordan and culminates the efforts they exerted to support this cooperation.

Farouk explained that, according to the agreement, the electronic postal money transfer service will be provided between the Jordanian Post and the Egyptian Post through the global system of the Postal Union. This shall ensure that distinguished financial services are offered to all Egyptians residing in Jordan.

This service will also enable its users to transfer money to their families in Egypt easily and at competitive prices, by depositing the amounts to be transferred at the Jordanian postal outlets. For their part, their families in Egypt will receive them instantly through post offices in Egypt. Over 4,300 post offices open their doors to the public across all of Egypt, in addition to postal kiosks and mobile mail cars.

