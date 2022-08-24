Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said announced that the government will start receiving applications for the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects as of August 21st, according to an official statement.

The initiative addresses climate change in light of the realization of sustainable development and digital transformation goals, El-Said added.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued decree no. 2738 of 2022 launching the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects across governorates in preparation for the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP27).

The initiative focuses on many sectors on top of which projects that comply to economic sustainability standards and aim to cut carbon emissions and preserve natural resources.

