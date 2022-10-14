Egpyt - The Egyptian government expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023 to record 5.5%, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said announced on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on October 12th.

The country's GDP growth forecast was downgraded by 0.2 percentage points due to the recent global economic development, El-Said highlighted.

El-Saeed noted that the Egyptian economy grew 6.6% in FY 2021/2022, coming above the IMF’s projection of 5.9%.

On October 11th, the IMF issued a report downgrading its growth forecast for Egypt’s real GDP for FY 2022/2023 to 4.4%.

