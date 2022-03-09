The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will commemorate on 15 March the 100th anniversary of its reinstatement in 1922, after it had previously stopped its activities following the signing of the British Declaration of Protection in 1914.

In preparation, the ministry launched on Tuesday, a multi-faceted information campaign over several days to introduce the role of the ministry.

It also highlights the achievements made over the past century through interactive activities that include questions and answers on the ministry’s online platforms as well as an overview of the most important milestones in the history of Egypt’s long-standing diplomacy.

The campaign aims to shed light on the continuous efforts undertaken by Egyptian diplomacy over the past decades to defend Egypt’s higher interests.

It also aims to maximise the use of the various diplomatic frameworks to preserve our national capacities and to contribute to the efforts of the Egyptian state to strengthen the pillars of peace and stability on the regional and international arenas.

