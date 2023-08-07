Tunisia - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will pay a working visit to Tunisia on August 7 and 8 at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar.

This visit will provide an opportunity to convene the 15th session of the Political Consultative Committee, chaired by the two ministers, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The meeting will discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and intensify coordination and consultation on regional and international issues of common interest, the statement added.

