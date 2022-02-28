ArabFinance: Egypt’s exports to Russia grew 17.5% to stand at $449.5 million in the first 11 months of 2021, from $382.5 million during the same period in 2020, Al Mal News reported, citing data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

CAPMAS’ data also showed that Egyptian imports from Russia went up 10.4% to $2.9 billion in the 11-month period ended November 2021, from $2.7 billion in the same period the year before.

Total trade exchange between Egypt and Russia rose 11.3% to $3.4 billion during the period from January until November 2021, from $3 billion in the first 11 months of 2020.

Furthermore, Russian investments in Egypt skyrocketed to $24.8 million during the fiscal year (FY) 2019/2020, from $1.4 million in FY 2018/2019.