ArabFinance: Egyptian exports recorded a growth rate of more than 15% during the first two months of 2022, Minister of Trade and Industry minister Nevine Gamea told CNBC Arabia.

The geopolitical tensions could affect the volume of Egyptian exports this year, Gamea added, noting that the impact could be positive.

On the other hand, the minister said that Egypt has not been impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war yet as it has enough strategic reserve of commodities, referring to the government’s ability in handling crises.

Moreover, she pointed out that the trade exchange between Egypt and both Russian and Ukraine will be subject to current variables that could occur due to the status quo.

it is worth noting that the Egyptian Food Export Council revealed that Egypt's total exports of food industries to Russia and Ukraine in 2021 are worth a combined $67 million.

In February, data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) showed that Egypt’s exports to Russia grew 17.5% to stand at $449.5 million in the first 11 months of 2021.