The value of remittances transferred by Egyptian expatriates declined by 2.34% year-on-year (YoY) during the period from January 2022 until the end of August, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on November 17th, citing data from the Central Bank of Egypt.

Remittances by Egyptians working abroad decreased to around $20.9 billion in January-August from $21.4 billion a year earlier.

In August alone, remittances shrank to around $2.2 billion from about $2.4 billion in July.

It is worth noting that remittances from Egyptians living abroad rose by $22.6 million in the period from January to July 2022 to $18.72 billion, versus $18.69 billion in the same period of 2021.

