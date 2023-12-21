The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing the issued and paid-up capital increase of the International Company for Agriculture Crops (IFAP) by issuing 67.560 million shares at a par value of EGP 2 per share, as per a disclosure.

Thus, the issued and paid capital has been increased from EGP 184.879 million to EGP 320 million.

Accordingly, a 0.7-for-1 bonus will be distributed, with eligibility for shareholders until December 20th’s trading session.

The company’s shares after capital increase are set to be listed on the EGX’s database as of December 21st.

