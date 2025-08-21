Arab Finance: The US dollar slightly rose against the EGP at the Egyptian banks on Wednesday, with the exchange rate recording EGP 48.55 for buying and EGP 48.65 for selling at Banque Misr at 2:10 PM.

Likewise, the USD hit EGP 48.55 for purchasing and EGP 48.65 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE).

Meanwhile, the US dollar traded at EGP 48.54 for buying and EGP 48.64 for selling at Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

