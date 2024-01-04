Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat met with Ambassador of the US to Cairo Herro Mustafa Garg and her accompanying delegation to discuss enhancing bilateral relations in the field of communications and information technology, the Egyptian ministry stated on January 3rd.

Talaat reviewed the most prominent developments witnessed by the Egyptian communications and information technology sector in light of Egypt’s digital strategy 2030.

Garg expressed her country’s keenness to further strengthen cooperation with Egypt in the fields of communications infrastructure, data governance, and capacity building.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).