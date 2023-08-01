The Egyptian government announced the schedule of power cuts in each governorate to ease loads on electricity networks, according to a statement issued by the cabinet on July 31st.

Timings will be applied starting Tuesday, August 1st.

On July 27th, it was announced that government employees are now permitted to work from their homes on Sundays, starting August 6th, to curb energy consumption amid the ongoing heatwave.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said before that the government would keep easing loads on electricity networks and maintaining all these measures if the crisis persisted until the first or second week of September.

