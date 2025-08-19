Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the holding company of Universal for Paper and Packaging Materials (Unipack) fell by 63.10% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 11.590 million from EGP 31.415 million, according to the financial indicators.

The earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.015 in H1 2025 from EGP 0.041 a year earlier, while the net sales hiked to EGP 768.192 million from EGP 658.723 million.

Regarding the standalone business, Unipack generated lower net profits after tax at EGP 11.644 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to EGP 31.424 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated EPS amounted to EGP 0.014 at the end of June 2025, versus EGP 0.034 in the year-ago period.